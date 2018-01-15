It is your time to â€˜Do Moreâ€™, says Pakistan to US

January 15, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan declined to succumb to the mounting pressure from the United States as Islamabad placed a number of demands before the Washington.

The US should not blame Pakistan for its own failure in Afghanistan, warned Pakistan.

US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells arrived in Islamabad and called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

The visit of Acting Assistant Secretary of State is part of the regular engagements between the two countries to find common ground on shared objectives of peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, they discussed the situation arising out of US President Trump’s recent tweet and other aspects of Pak-America bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan demanded the US to use its clout to stop use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Pakistan also demanded the honorable withdrawal of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan. â€“Samaa/app


Email This Post

Story first published: 15th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Bilawal gives befitting response to Trump’s “No More” tirade

January 2, 2018 12:59 pm

Pakistan seeks US help for return of Afghan refugeesÂ 

December 25, 2017 9:39 pm

1.38 mln registered Afghans refugees living in Pakistan: NA told

December 11, 2017 8:49 pm

One million Afghan refugees to be registered till Jan 16: NADRA

November 17, 2017 12:46 pm

UNHCR lauds Pakistan over facilities given to Afghan refugees

November 15, 2017 8:19 am

60,000 Afghan children born in Pakistan every year

November 13, 2017 3:10 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 15 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 15 Jan 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 14 JAN 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 14 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 14 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 14 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Ehtesham Anwar

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

By: Tatheer Islam

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.