

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan declined to succumb to the mounting pressure from the United States as Islamabad placed a number of demands before the Washington.

The US should not blame Pakistan for its own failure in Afghanistan, warned Pakistan.

US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells arrived in Islamabad and called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

The visit of Acting Assistant Secretary of State is part of the regular engagements between the two countries to find common ground on shared objectives of peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, they discussed the situation arising out of US President Trump’s recent tweet and other aspects of Pak-America bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan demanded the US to use its clout to stop use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Pakistan also demanded the honorable withdrawal of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan. â€“Samaa/app

Story first published: 15th January 2018