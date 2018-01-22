Three more witnesses record statements in assets case against Ishaq Dar

The reference was filed against Ishaq Dar for having assets beyond known sources of income.Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir is heard the reference.The Accountability Court has directed the NAB to produce more witnesses as witness Ali Akbar Bhinder presented details of estate owned by Ishaq Dar and his wife spanning over 1984 to 1988.He also told the court he had submitted the details of land property of Darâ€™s wife to the NABâ€™s investigative officer.The prosecutionâ€™s witness Assistant director NAB Obaid said the report prepared by banking officer of NAB Lahore was handed in his presence.The report comprises details of 15 bank accounts owned by Ishaq Dar and his wife.During the hearing, third witness also got his statement recorded.Issuing the notices NADRA Director Warehouse and Director Operations, the court adjourned the hearing till January 26.The NAB has been directed to bring over witnesses as many as they can in the next hearing. â€“Samaa

Story first published: 22nd January 2018