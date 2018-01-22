Three more witnesses record statements in assets case against Ishaq Dar

January 22, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: Three witnesses got their statements recorded before Accountability Court Islamabad in NAB reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Monday.

The reference was filed against Ishaq Dar for having assets beyond known sources of income.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir is heard the reference.

The Accountability Court has directed the NAB to produce more witnesses as witness Ali Akbar Bhinder presented details of estate owned by Ishaq Dar and his wife spanning over 1984 to 1988.

He also told the court he had submitted the details of land property of Darâ€™s wife to the NABâ€™s investigative officer.

The prosecutionâ€™s witness Assistant director NAB Obaid said the report prepared by banking officer of NAB Lahore was handed in his presence.

The report comprises details of 15 bank accounts owned by Ishaq Dar and his wife.

During the hearing, third witness also got his statement recorded.

Issuing the notices NADRA Director Warehouse and Director Operations, the court adjourned the hearing till January 26.

The NAB has been directed to bring over witnesses as many as they can in the next hearing. â€“Samaa
Email This Post

Story first published: 22nd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Ishaq Dar opposes NRO for Nawaz Sharif

December 30, 2017 7:19 pm

Hang me if corruption claims against me are proved: Dar

December 30, 2017 10:59 am

Dar denies business relations with Sharif family

December 29, 2017 10:47 pm

Imran Khan makes fresh revelations about Ishaq Dar, Sharif family

December 29, 2017 7:18 pm

PM’s adviser on finance to grapple with serious economic challenges…

December 27, 2017 1:19 pm

Miftah Ismail appointed as Advisor to PM on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs

December 26, 2017 11:50 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 22 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 22 Jan 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 21 JAN 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 21 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 21 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 21 JAN 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.