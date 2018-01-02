Three suspected terrorists killed in Karachi operation

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Three suspected terrorists were killed in a joint operation carried out by paramilitary Rangers force and counter-terrorism department of the Sindh police in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to Rangers’ spokesman, paramilitary force and CTD conducted an intelligence-based search operation in Baldia Qaimkhani Colony.Â Terrorists holed up in a house opened fire on security personnel, leading to a shootout.

Two Rangers men were injured as a result of firing by suspects.

In retaliatory fire, three terrorists were killed on the spot while two suicide vests and explosives were recovered from their possession. – SAMAA


