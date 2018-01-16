Three more witnesses record statements in corruption references against Sharif family

The court recorded the statemnt of th ree more witnesses of the prosecution. The next hearing will be held on January 23.Witness Nasir Janjua told the court that he was part of Flagship inquiry. He said Shahbaz Hazider provided the record of Chaudhry Sugar Mills on August 21.Witness Umar Daraz told the court that Khawaja Harris and NAB prosecutor exchanged heated words. Responding to this, Khawaja said the witness is telling lies.Meantime, NAB prosecutor said the Khawaja Harris is upsetting the witness by repeating the facts.Meantime, NAB prosecutor told Accountability Court that Supreme Court has been approached in order to obtain original record pertaining to the third witness.Judge Muhammed Bashid said, "Let's summon the JIT chief Wajid Zia in the next hearing."Issuing notices to three more witnesses to appear in the next hearing, the court adjourned the hearing till January 23.Earlier, Nawaz sharif and Maryam reached Punjab House Islamabad from Lahore's Jati Umrah. In previous hearing, the court summoned three more witnesses of prosecution â€“ Umar Daraz, Afaq Ahmed, and Nasir Junejo for the next hearing.The court in its last hearing recorded the statement of Sidra Mansoor, a senior official of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, in the Al Azizia reference. Also, she was cross-examined by Nawazâ€™s counsel Khawaja Harris.She presented record of Hussain Nawazâ€™s company Mehran Ramzan Textile Mills.Later, two other witnesses in Al Azizia reference â€“ Tasleem Khan and Mohammad Zubair â€“ also got their statement recorded.Umar Draz Gondal who is a witness in Avenfield reference did not appear in the last hearing due to his ill health.It should be mentioned here that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have filed three corruption references in light of the Supreme Courtâ€™s July 28 ruling in the Panama Papers case.The NAB court heard the cases including the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Londonâ€™s Avenfield properties.In the last hearing, six more witnesses were to get their statements recorded before the bench as three witnesses had already done so in the January 2 hearing.The NAB filed a total of three references against the Sharif family and another against the then-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.The apex court granted six months to the NAB to complete its inquiry and submit the report. The deadline is just a couple of weeks ahead.Nawaz Sharifâ€™s daughter and son-in-law are named in the London properties reference. The NAB court approved the coupleâ€™s bail in the Avenfield properties case against surety bonds worth Rs5 million each.The court bound Captain Safdar to take its permission before leaving the country. Meantime, the couple was given the copy of the reference â€” spread over 53 volumes.To-date, 18 hearings of the Avenfield case, 19 of the Flagship case and 22 of the Al Azizia case have been held.This was Nawazâ€™s 13th, Maryamâ€™s 15th and will be Safdarâ€™s 17th appearance in the accountability court. -Samaa

Story first published: 16th January 2018