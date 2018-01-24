Three members of Rao Anwar’s team arrested in Naqeeb murder case

January 24, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: The first arrest in the Naqeebullah murder case was made on Wednesday when three police officers who were part of SSP Rao Anwar’s team, were taken into custody.

According to details, the most important member of Rao Anwar’s team, ASI Akbar Mallah was arrested by police for the murder of Naqeebullah.

Two other police officers Raees and Imran were also taken into custody.

All three police officers are accused of murdering Naqeebullah. All suspects were taken to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

Rao Anwar had earlier been stopped from fleeing to Dubai

Rao Anwar who came under severe criticism over killing of Warizirstan youth Naqeebullah Mehsud in an alleged police encounter, was flying to Dubai on board a private flight EK615 when he was offloaded.

It was Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that has stopped him from leaving the country at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport. The investigation agency suspected his travel documents which he dispatched to the the airport authorities through his associate.

Earlier speaking to a TV channel, Rao Anwar, who was transferred from Malir over his alleged role in the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, lamented that he wasn’t trusted by his department.

“Four terrorists were killed during a cross-fire with police. I was later told that that one of them was Naqeebullah,” he said.

The SSP said that Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial was the first to announce the death of Naqeebullah in the operation. “I swear to God that I had no other intentions.”


Story first published: 24th January 2018

 

