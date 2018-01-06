The building was in bedraggled condition before it finally crumbled. The building fell on its four inhabitants; of them, a child was rescued alive.The deceased include minors, Ali Gohar and Zahid Haider, the Rescue 1122 workers said.The efforts are underway to retrieve wife of Ghulam Abbas from under the rubble. Body of Ghulam Abbass has also been recovered.

Story first published: 6th January 2018