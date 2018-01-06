Three of a family die after house crashes in Lahore

January 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: At least three people including two children were killed when their three-storey building crashed onto them on Saturday.

The building was in bedraggled condition before it finally crumbled. The building fell on its four inhabitants; of them, a child was rescued alive.

The deceased include minors, Ali Gohar and Zahid Haider, the Rescue 1122 workers said.

The efforts are underway to retrieve wife of Ghulam Abbas from under the rubble. Body of Ghulam Abbass has also been recovered.
