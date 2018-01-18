â€˜Three daughters rapedâ€™: Drop scene of a fatherâ€™s claim

January 18, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

A heartbreaking video of a Sialkot man camping outside Lahore Press Club demanding justice for â€˜rapeâ€™ of his three daughters had gone viral a few days back.

To help him in his â€˜search for justiceâ€™, Samaa highlighted ordeal of the man, Khurram Shehzad Victor, who had claimed that his three daughters aged between 9 and 11 were subjected to sexual assault and another was kidnapped, and the culprits were forcing him for compromises.

However, when the issue was dug out by Samaa morning show team, another story surfaced which gave a new twist to the case. Watch hereâ€¦

 

Most Watched

 

More from Editor's Choice

Watch: Imran Khan levels fresh allegations against Sharif family

CCTV: Brave girl knocks down street robbers

Social media brims with anger over Naqeebullah Mehsood’s killing

Khawaja Asif wants Imran Khan be grilled on â€˜lantiâ€™ remark

Video: Intezar’s father details son’s killing at crime scene

Video: Recovered child denies she was tortured, raped

Father regrets AJK PMâ€™s statement on Zainab

Video: Was the man killed in Rao Anwar’s encounter a terrorist?

Shocking: AJK PM ridicules Zainab murder

Here is what Imran Khan challenges Shehbaz Sharif about

Sheikh Rashid announces resignation from National Assembly

Video: Mustafa Kamal at PAT protest

Watch: Aerial footage of Model Town protest

Madiha breaks her silence over Intizar’s killing

Hina Rabbani Khar takes a jibe at Trump during CNN interview

Medical report signals rape, says KPK IG

Qadriâ€™s container ready to hit roads

Madiha speaks out on Intizar’s shooting, reveals details

Tahirul Qadri spoke of “undressing” Zardari. They are sharing the stage today

Video: Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari. Frenemies?

Political war to be announced today, says Sheikh Rashid

Here is how Arif Alvi cheers up angry Shireen Mazari

Swat under a blanket of snow. Watch here:

A sonâ€™s sacrifice for his father will make you cry

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.