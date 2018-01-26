‘This was a deliberate attempt to change the direction of the investigation’

January 26, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Punjab Government spokesperson Malik Muhammad Ahmad said on Friday that Dr Shahid Masood's claims were a deliberate attempt to change the direction of the investigation of the Zainab rape and murder case. 

He made the above statement during a press conference held after the State Bank of Pakistan revealed earlier that the bank accounts that were said to be held by suspect Imran Ali did not exist.

"We believe this was a deliberate attempt to change the direction of the investigation of the Zainab rape and murder case," he said.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had stated that these allegations would have serious consequences.

"Dr Shahid Masood did not appear before the Joint Investigation Team probing the accusations," he said. "He made baseless claims."

Malik Muhammad Ahmad termed Dr Shahid Masood a 'liar' and said that he had caused the whole nation to be in a state of confusion.

"The news of the 35 bank accounts also proved to be false," he said. "Supreme Court has already taken suo moto notice of this news. Whatever decision will be taken in this regard, will be taken by the apex court," he added.

He said that the matter was sub judicious and those against whom these allegations were made could sue for defamation.

Dr Shahid Masood had earlier made claims that suspect Imran Ali had 37 bank accounts in his name

Appearing before the Supreme Court, the TV anchor Dr Shahid Masood said the suspect had 37 local and foreign currency accounts and that he was a member of international racket.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar directed Punjab Advocate General to order an inquiry into Dr Shahid Masood’s claim.

“The Punjab Government has ordered an inquiry in order to ascertain as to how many alleged bank accounts did the suspect Imran Ali had in his name,” a notification said.

The apex court instructed the government official to present a report on it by Monday.

The bench earlier stated that when in police custody, IG Punjab was responsible for the security of suspect Imran Ali whereas during judicial custody, Punjab IG Prisons was responsible for his security.
