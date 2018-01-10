Today, the country woke up to pictures of the little girl – one was of her smiling into the camera and the other of her body lying motionless in a heap of garbage. The child’s parents were out of the country to perform Umrah and she was staying with her relatives. She was kidnapped and remained missing for five days before the body was found. While CCTV footage of the child walking away with a man has gone viral, the perpetrators remain at large.According to a list available with the District Police Officer, Zainab is the eighth child belonging to Kasur who has been murdered after rape. He also said that there was a similarity in the modus operandi and the DNA samples. Meanwhile, news reports also suggested that the residents of Kasur are now so distressed due to the increasing incidents of kidnapping, rape and murder of minor girls that they are reluctant to send their daughters to schools and tuition centers. Zainab, too, was kidnapped when she went to her tuition center. The medical reports of at least six minor girls kidnapped, raped and murdered in different parts of Kasur in 2017 confirmed that they had been sexually assaulted.What is more shocking is that the incidents come after reports on the pedophile gang of the city have received extensive coverage by the media. Today, two people have been killed during police firing. Similarly, two dozen protesters and 28 police personnel were injured in 2015 when Kasur residents protested against the failure of the law enforcers to make any arrests in the numerous FIRs that families had registered. It was this clash that exposed the horrific pedophile gang who had made 400 video recordings of more than 280 children being forced to have sex.According to HRCP’s Kasur Child Abuse Case Fact Finding Report, families of the victims and local social activists have alleged “negligence and collusion in concealing facts and evidence against the police, influence of local politicians to protect the accused and intimidation of complainants and witnesses by the accused and the police”. How can we forget the role of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah. Speaking to a TV channel, he had said that an inquiry had concluded that no instance of child sex abuse had been reported. According to him, reports to this effect surfaced after two parties involved in a land dispute registered “fake cases” against each other.The expose of 2015 involved cases of numerous children. Yet our authorities succeeded in brushing the issue under the carpet by making it an issue of “fake cases” over some land dispute. What follows is quite expected now. In the first six months of 2017, 10 murders of children aged between five and 10 were reported. All of them were raped and killed and the bodies were found in under-construction houses.A few days ago, in street crime-ridden Karachi, we saw that a man had run over two robbers with his car, killing one of them, after they had tried to rob him of his valuables. Would it be a surprise if the residents of Kasur, where the child sex abuse problem has been highlighted time and again, resort to vigilante justice? Our authorities leave little options for citizens demanding justice.

Story first published: 10th January 2018