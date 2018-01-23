There are as many as 1698 Arshad Imran or Imran Arshad at the NADRA database

According to sources, the combination of the names Arshad Imran or Imran Arshad exists as many as 1698 times.Â

Imran Ali, son of Arshad, is the prime suspect in the Zainab rape and murder case. He was arrested from Pakpattan on Tuesday by police.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Imran Ali’s DNA had matched with that found in the case of eight other girls who had been raped and killed.

As per sources, the suspect had killed as many as eight children aged between 3 to 9 years in two-and-a-half years and had not changed his residence for the past three years.

