Tell me if I stole even ten rupees, queries Nawaz Sharif

January 8, 2018
CHAKWAL: Firing afresh the broadside at the judiciary, the ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the ruling of Supreme Court in Panama Papers case has stoked chaos in the country.

Addressing a public rally here, he said just a group of five people, referring to the five judges who decreed his disqualification on July 28, 2017, abolish the mandate given by millions of people.

He hurled a question, “Tell me if this could be acquiesced,” adding this injustice will no more be allowed to get along.

“I could not know ascertain to date as to what I was to blame,” he sounded off adding he was penalized in Panama case just on account of Iqamah.

“The wounds that I received at my heart cannot be forgot,” Nawaz Sharif said and called upon his rivals not to ‘injure me anymore. Let me forget my wounds.’ –Samaa
