Tell me if I stole even ten rupees, queries Nawaz Sharif

Addressing a public rally here, he said just a group of five people, referring to the five judges who decreed his disqualification on July 28, 2017, abolish the mandate given by millions of people.He hurled a question, “Tell me if this could be acquiesced,” adding this injustice will no more be allowed to get along.“I could not know ascertain to date as to what I was to blame,” he sounded off adding he was penalized in Panama case just on account of Iqamah.“The wounds that I received at my heart cannot be forgot,” Nawaz Sharif said and called upon his rivals not to ‘injure me anymore. Let me forget my wounds.’ –Samaa

Story first published: 8th January 2018