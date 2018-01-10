Tahir-ul-Qadri leads funeral prayer for Zainab

Dr. Qadri left for Kasur soon after the protests erupted in the city as demonstrators made preparations for the funeral prayers.In the violent protests, two demonstrators lost their lives after the riot police opened straight fire on them.The father of the ill-fated girl could not attend the prayer as he is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.After the funeral prayer, he prayed to God for the eternal peace of the Zainab and patience for the bereaved family.Police said the little girl was abducted while she was on her way to a tuition center on January 5; later, her body was found dumped on a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk four days after the kidnapping.The postmortem report confirmed that the minor was raped multiple times and strangled to death.

