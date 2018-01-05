Suspension of US assistance to undermine bilateral security cooperation: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Suspension of US assistance will undermine bilateral security cooperation and regional peace efforts but it will not deter Pakistan’s counterterrorism resolve.

This was stated by ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor during an interview with Voice of America on Friday.

He said Pakistan never fought for money but for peace. He said that there are no more organized terrorist sanctuaries inside Pakistan.

The Trump administration announced Thursday it was suspending hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance to Pakistan until the latter takes “decisive action” against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.

“Suspension of security assistance will not affect Pakistan’s resolve to fight terrorism; however, it for sure will have an impact on Pakistan-U.S. security cooperation and efforts towards regional peace,” noted General Ghafoor.

Military-led counterterrorism operations, he added, have targeted terrorists indiscriminately, including Haqqanis at a heavy cost of blood and treasure. There are no more organized terrorist sanctuaries inside Pakistan, Ghafoor maintained.

Casting doubts on our will is not good to our common objective of moving toward enduring peace and stability. Pakistan shall continue its sincere efforts in best interest of Pakistan and peace, the army spokesman said. – Samaa

Story first published: 5th January 2018