Supreme Court sets 72-hour deadline in Zainab murder case

January 21, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Sunday gave 72 hours to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) director general for reaching at some definite conclusion in the Zainab murder case.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the orders while hearing the suo motu notice against Zainab’s murder here at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

As the proceedings started, Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head RPO Muhammad Idrees, the PFSA DG and other police officials appeared before the bench in response to the court orders of January 16.

The JIT head apprised the court of progress in the investigations conducted so far and answered various queries of the bench.

He submitted that since 2015, eight minor girls, including Zainab, had been assaulted and killed, in limits of two police stations of Kasur, and as per DNA reports, only one accused was involved in all the cases.

He said that although the JIT was tasked to probe the Zainab case yet it was also examining the previous incidents and DNA tests of 800 suspects had been conducted so far.

At this, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, a member of the bench, asked the JIT head to adopt other means for investigation, besides DNA test. â€“ Samaa


