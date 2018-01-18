Social media reacts to Imran Khan’s ‘lanat’ remarks



Imran Khan defending word Lanat , pic.twitter.com/4cihTUJciU

— Broken News (@NewsParodyPk) January 18, 2018



eyes: opened

face: washed

teeth: brushed

lanat on the pakistani government: sent

— jned (@Englistani) January 11, 2018



Imran Khan sending lanat to Parliament and then justifying it is as bad as Nawaz Sharif ridiculing the Parliament with lies and deceit + ignoring it throughout the tenure. Two sides of the same coin.

— Maleeha Manzoor (@MaleehaManzoor) January 18, 2018



Plz tell me sincerely....is lanat not the right word?? Not one legislation on human dev ...judicial system...dual national etc but NS be party head ...passed in a day https://t.co/jYTbMmtQi8

— hope (@i_agent101) January 17, 2018



Actuality whose pple r Lanti who selected u as parliamentarian. How u will ask them fo next election. https://t.co/DXDZ8YrzWD

— waseem (@waseems68726258) January 18, 2018



Will pindi ka shatan return the lanti salary of this lanti parliament?

— Mubashir Hussain (@sheromalik) January 17, 2018



I'm an insafian but I agree. this is absurd and not respectable to draw Dat salary from laanti parliment. can Mr khan tell how many improvement motions for Pak ppl he moved in it as parliment? phir lanat tou parni hai

— MMak (@mahwash_88) January 18, 2018



sir I'm an insafian and I will recommend you to also pay lanat on the fat salary that u draw as being a parlimentarian from it. This is not fair and respectable to get salary from an institution Iabel as laanti

— MMak (@mahwash_88) January 18, 2018



Ap lanat bhejtay is parliament me to iska mtlb ap khud samait saray parliamentary laanti hein

— fida hussain hashmi (@fidahussainhas1) January 18, 2018

Resorting to social media, the people raised multiple questions, saying if the slur is applicable to his party’s MNAs and senators as well.Addressing a large gathering on Mall Road in Lahore yesterday, Imran Khan voiced his wrath against the Parliament and cursed it with the word 'lanat' for allowing Nawaz Sharif, who he called money-launder, to head his political party.Imran Khan justified his slur, saying, “When a Parliament, which must protect nation's interests, passes a person-specific law allowing a disqualified person guilty of Rs 3 bn money laundering, tax evasion, concealment of assets, forgery & perjury to become head of a political party, then such a law is a "laanath" on Parliament.”The curse word ‘Lanti’ is being discussed with people some voicing exasperation against Imran while others debating in his favor.Watch some of reactions here:

