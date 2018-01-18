Social media reacts to Imran Khan’s ‘lanat’ remarks

January 18, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan, Social Buzz
KARACHI: The recent ‘Lanti’ slur by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has caused considerable outcry on social media.

Resorting to social media, the people raised multiple questions, saying if the slur is applicable to his party’s MNAs and senators as well.

Addressing a large gathering on Mall Road in Lahore yesterday, Imran Khan voiced his wrath against the Parliament and cursed it with the word 'lanat' for allowing Nawaz Sharif, who he called money-launder, to head his political party.

Imran Khan justified his slur, saying, “When a Parliament, which must protect nation's interests, passes a person-specific law allowing a disqualified person guilty of Rs 3 bn money laundering, tax evasion, concealment of assets, forgery & perjury to become head of a political party, then such a law is a "laanath" on Parliament.”

The curse word ‘Lanti’ is being discussed with people some voicing exasperation against Imran while others debating in his favor.

Watch some of reactions here:









Story first published: 18th January 2018

 

