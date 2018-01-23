

KARACHI: Several sketches of the killer were issued by Punjab police after little Zainab became the 12th of girls who were brutally murdered after sexual assault in Kasur. Punjab police claimed to have arrested the killer after Supreme Court of Pakistan gave them three-day deadline for the arrest, Samaa reported Tuesday.

Punjab police released multiple CCTV footages containing images of Zainab or her killers. In the first footage, Zainab is seen walking alongside the man. In the second footage from the surveillance camera, the minor girl is seen running after the killer. In the third video, the suspected killer was seen strolling around the girl’s house.





Punjab police today (Tuesday) announced that they have arrested the killer of the seven-year old girl. The clean-shaved man is 23-year old, according to the details issued by local police.



The man, Imran Ali, who is claimed by police to be the killer was arrested from the girl’s neighborhood. The man was earlier arrested however he was released after brief interrogations.

However, the people are voicing suspicion if the suspected man is the real killer or traditional manipulative ways are being adopted which the Punjab police is known for.

“Imran is said to be a relative of the deceased.” Why didn’t the family recognise him through CCTV footage? Also, the suspects DNA matched that found on ten other girls who were raped and killed. #Zainab — Benazir Shah (@Benazir_Shah) January 23, 2018

Zainab murderer arrested i am still doubtful is he real culprit or fake criminal by punjab police like fake encounters to defuse this case and to stop media coverage #ZainabMurderCase — Aaliya Shah (@AaliyaShah1) January 23, 2018

Zainab’s uncle diverted the police’s attention towards this man after which he was re-arrested. People questioned if Imran is part of Zainab’s extended family, how did they fail to recognize him?

Talking to Samaa, Zainab’s father said, “By looking at the man’s picture, it seems I had seen him around.” However, he said the police had not told me about the arrest so far.

The image of the killer released stands in contrast against the sketches earlier issued by local police.

The first CCTV made available to the police by Zainab’s family showed the man taking the minor girl away is a bearded person.



Both the sketches are different from each other as well.

Samaa correspondent reported police claimed the DNA of Imran has matched the sample collected from the girl’s body that confirmed him as killer of the little Zainab.

Heavy contingent of police have been deployed outside Imran’s house. Police have already arrested the killer’s family members including his parents and siblings.

On Sunday, a special bench of the Supreme Court heard the rape and murder cases of Zainab and at least eight other children at the registry in Lahore on Sunday. The three-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar who presided over the hearing of the suo motu notice.

During the hearing, the Joint-Investigation Team (JIT) led by RPO Multan Muhammad Idrees presented a report detailing inquiry into the rape and murder cases of the Kasur children. The JIT found it to be eighth such incident within the jurisdiction of three police stations involving the same suspect as per DNA match in Kasur since 2015.

Nevertheless, the Punjab Forensic Laboratory sought more time to reach any conclusion. The court gave them another deadline of three days.

The bench had reprimanded the Kasur police for failing to take notice of crime when it was first reported in 2015. “If the police had taken first case that surfaced in 2015 seriously, eight young girls would not have been raped and murdered.”

JIT members including Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Saeed, Director-General Punjab Forensic Science Agency Dr Muhammad Ashraf Tahir appeared before the court. Parents of Zainab and other eight victims were also present in the courtroom and demanded justice.

Story first published: 23rd January 2018