Six members of Rao Anwar’s team confess in Naqeeb murder case

According to details, six members of Rao Anwar's team appeared before a bench at the accountability court for the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.The suspects confessed that they had conducted fake encounters with SSP Rao Anwar. The Anti-Terrorism Court granted a five-day physical remand to the police of all suspects that included a Sub-Inspector as well.The names of the accused in the case are Sub-Inspector Yasin, ASI Supard Hussain, AllahYar, Head Constable Hayat, Iqbal and Constable Arshad Ali.The investigation officer informed the court that all suspects had been arrested the previous night. SP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani told the court that 15 suspects including SSP Rao Anwar had absconded.The court ordered police to present a progress report during the next hearing.

The Supreme Court on Saturday granted a three-day deadline to Sindh police for arresting suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar in connection with the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter.Heading a three-member bench at Karachi Registry, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar reprimanded Sindh police chief AD Khawaja for failing to arrest Rao Anwar.“Mr IG, where is Rao Anwar? We had ordered his appearance in the court today,” the chief justice asked AD Khawaja.“Rao Anwar is on the run. We are conducting raids to ensure his arrest,” the IGP said.The chief justice directed all private plane owners to submit affidavits in two days that Rao Anwar won’t be flown out of Pakistan.AD Khawaja told the apex court that it was difficult to give a time-frame for the arrest of Rao Anwar.Meanwhile, Naqeebullah’s father appeared in the court and made a request for a judicial inquiry into his son’s extra-judicial killing. “We only want justice,” Naqeeb’s father told the three-member bench.Naqeebullah, a resident of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists who were killed in a staged encounter with Malir police on January 13.The deceased’s family and friends contradicted a police’s claim that Naqeebullah was part of a militant network. Naqeebullah’s younger brother told SAMAA that the deceased wanted to become a Facebook star and that he would spend his entire income on his dresses and fashion.Following an outcry on social media, the Sindh government set up an three-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter. The committee ruled that Naqeebullah was killed in a fake encounter.The chief justice also took notice of the killing of Naqeebullah and asked police to submit a report.The inquiry committee, headed by Counter-Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court on Friday, which states that Naqeebullah was killed in a fake encounter.It said that the deceased was picked up from Sohrab Goth on January 3 along with two others.The two people picked up with him were let go after giving bribes, the report states, adding that their statements have been recorded and made part of the investigation.

Story first published: 27th January 2018