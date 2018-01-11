Sindh CM sets up Special Desk to receive complaints against child abuse

January 11, 2018
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said “Special Desk against Child Abuse” has been established at the Chief Minister House to receive complaints about child abuse.

According to a spokesman for Sindh Chief Minister House here on Thursday, the special desk would receive complaints round-the-clock. Complaints can be lodged with the desk against any child abuse on numbers 021-99202080, 021-99202081, 021-99207568, 021-99207394 and 919.

Officials at the desk upon receiving the complaint will immediately act for its redressal.

The chief minister said that awareness should be created regarding the subject. He, also, directed Police and its
administration to quickly act against such incidents.

Chief Minister Murad has also issued directives to education department to take special measures in that regard.

He directed to train children in schools against any child abuse and parents of children should also be made part of this awareness drive.

He said that children be trained as they could inform about the abuse, if any. He, also, directed to train teachers to this effect.


