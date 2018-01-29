Sindh CM for conducting drug tests of students

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in order to protect children from increasing drug menace has decided to make mandatory drug testing of children receiving education in government and private institutions.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding drug menace in our educational institutions all over the province, said a press release on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Education Jam Mehtab Dahar, Minister Health Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Education Iqbal Durani, Secretary Health Dr Fazal Pechuho and others.

The CM Sindh said that there were some alarming reports from some of the leading universities of the country where some of the students were using drugs.

“I am quite worried to protect our children from all social evils, and it becomes our collective responsibility to protect our children from the growing menace of drugs,” he said.

The CM Sindh constituted a committee comprising Minister Health Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Minister Education Jam Mehtab Dahar, Secretary Education Iqbal Durani and Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho for drafting law for making drug testing of students of secondary to higher secondary level.

“It would be mandatory for every student to qualify the test,” he said and added “I am sure parents would cooperate and support in this task.”

The secretary education said that he has started preparing the list of the students so that the same could be shared with health department for starting drug tests. – SAMAA

Story first published: 29th January 2018