Sialkot man says three daughters raped, one kidnapped

Speaking on SAMAA’s talk show “Awaz”, Khurram Shehzad Victor, a resident of Sialkot, said that his three daughters aged between 9 and 11 were subjected to sexual assault.He said that one of his three daughters was kidnapped.“I camped outside the Islamabad press club for two months before moving to Lahore,” he said, adding that he had been in Lahore with his family to demand justice.He also accused police of forcing him to strike a deal with the rapists.Victor lamented that no government official or minister offered any help to recover his daughter.Pakistan has been simmering with protests since six-year-old Zainab allegedly raped and murdered in Kasur. Her body was found from a heap of garbage.

Story first published: 16th January 2018