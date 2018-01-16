Sialkot man says three daughters raped, one kidnapped

January 16, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
A heartbreaking video of a Sialkot man camping outside the Lahore Press Club demanding justice for the rape of his three daughters has gone viral.

Speaking on SAMAA’s talk show “Awaz”, Khurram Shehzad Victor, a resident of Sialkot, said that his three daughters aged between 9 and 11 were subjected to sexual assault.

He said that one of his three daughters was kidnapped.

“I camped outside the Islamabad press club for two months before moving to Lahore,” he said, adding that he had been in Lahore with his family to demand justice.

He also accused police of forcing him to strike a deal with the rapists.

Victor lamented that no government official or minister offered any help to recover his daughter.

Pakistan has been simmering with protests since six-year-old Zainab allegedly raped and murdered in Kasur. Her body was found from a heap of garbage.
