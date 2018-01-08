Addressing at the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister said unlike other unsuccessful greenfield airports in the world, the Sialkot International Airport was continuously being expanded with favourable outcomes.The Prime Minister said the opening of international terminal at the airport would prove a significant milestone not only for the city, but for entire country. A greenfield airport is a new airport constructed at an undeveloped site in contrast to the brownfield project where the already operational infrastructure is modified or upgraded.The Prime Minister lauded the funding and patience of the business community of Sialkot that made this project a reality. He mentioned that the businessmen of Faisalabad also showed keen interest in establishment of a similar airport in their locality, to which he assured them full support of the government.The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the completion of several development projects in Sialkot and adjoining areas.He said the National Highway Authority was completing projects worth Rs 200 billion in the area.He said the development projects were in accordance with the vision and hard work of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-N always focused on such projects for the betterment of common man. He said the PML-N was the only political party of the country which unprecedentedly launched and completed projects.Prime Minister Abbasi said the government had been able to overcome the shortage of electricity for next 15 years besides addressing the gas crisis for consumers across the country.He said the government completed the power generation projects of 10,000 mega watts and added that reduction in rates of electricity and gas was also under consideration.The Prime Minister regretted that several attempts were made in last four years to spread anarchy in the country, however the government moved on undeterred and only focused on completion of development work. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, PM's Advisor on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Abbasi and businessmen of Sialkot attended the ceremony.Earlier, the Prime Minister was received by Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif on his arrival in his native city. â€“app

