By: Samaa Web Desk

The uncle of Zainab, while speaking at Samaa’s talk-show “Nadeem Malik Live” has made a shocking disclosure. He said that DPO Kasur asked Zainab’s family to pay a reward of Rs.10,000 to the policeman who recovered the body.

Zainab Ansari’s death sparked widespread protests across the country after she was found dead on Wednesday in a rubbish tip after being sexually assaulted.