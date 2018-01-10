Shehbaz Sharif congratulates PML-N candidate over success in Chakwal by-election

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated PML-N candidate Ch. Haider Sultan over his success in by-election of PP-20 Chakwal.

According to a handout issued here, he said that people had proved by succeeding Ch. Haider Sultan with majorityÂ that PML-N lived in their hearts.

“The success of PML-N is a proof that people like our policies,” he said and added that the people had succeeded the politics of public service and the negative politics of baseless allegations had been rejected again.

Shehbaz Sharif said the elements engaged in the politics of anarchy should learn a lesson from their continued defeats as the result of by-election in Chakwal was writing on the wall for those who were engaged in the politics of personal interest. The defeated elements should realize that people now only wanted development and prosperity, he concluded.

