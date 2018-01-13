Shahzeb case: Supreme Court orders to put Shahrukh Jatoi on ECL

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered to immediately put the names of the accused on exit control list (ECL).CJP Nisar directed the concerned authorities to direct all the airports to ensure that the accused do not flee the country.The court ordered the accused to appear before the court in the next hearing. The accused were issued bailable warrants in return for Rs.500,000 each. â€“Samaa

Story first published: 13th January 2018