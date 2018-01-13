Shahzeb case: Supreme Court orders to put Shahrukh Jatoi on ECL

January 13, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has taken up as maintainable the petition of civil society against the release of Shahrukh Jatoi in Shahzeb murder case on Saturday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered to immediately put the names of the accused on exit control list (ECL).

CJP Nisar directed the concerned authorities to direct all the airports to ensure that the accused do not flee the country.

The court ordered the accused to appear before the court in the next hearing. The accused were issued bailable warrants in return for Rs.500,000 each. â€“Samaa
