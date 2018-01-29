Shahid Masood is a pawn: Rana Sanaullah

January 29, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday called for Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to take Dr Shahid Masood’s allegation to a logical end.

Speaking to media persons here, Sanaullah regretted that some people were spreading rumours and lies about Zainab murder case. “Those trying to link Zainab murder case with an international child porn ring could not produce a single evidence to substantiate their claim,” he said.

“Shahid Masood is being used as a pawn to spread chaos and he should be asked about his sources.”

The law minister said that Masood’s allegation was an attempt to divert the direction of Zainab case investigations.

To a question, he defended Nawaz Sharif’s speeches against judiciary in the backdrop of Panama case ruling.

“Nawaz Sharif is criticizing a verdict, not the judiciary,” he said, adding that it was Nawaz Sharif’s right to criticize verdicts of the courts.

He demanded that Asif Ali Zardari arrest the murderers of Maqsood, Intizar and Naqeebullah.
