Shahid Masood is a pawn: Rana Sanaullah

Speaking to media persons here, Sanaullah regretted that some people were spreading rumours and lies about Zainab murder case. “Those trying to link Zainab murder case with an international child porn ring could not produce a single evidence to substantiate their claim,” he said.“Shahid Masood is being used as a pawn to spread chaos and he should be asked about his sources.”The law minister said that Masood’s allegation was an attempt to divert the direction of Zainab case investigations.To a question, he defended Nawaz Sharif’s speeches against judiciary in the backdrop of Panama case ruling.“Nawaz Sharif is criticizing a verdict, not the judiciary,” he said, adding that it was Nawaz Sharif’s right to criticize verdicts of the courts.He demanded that Asif Ali Zardari arrest the murderers of Maqsood, Intizar and Naqeebullah.

Story first published: 29th January 2018