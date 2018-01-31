Shah Mehmood Qureshi gets bail in PTV attack case

The court ordered Qureshi to pay a surety bond worth Rs100,000. After which he was granted interim bail by ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand until February 08.Several cases were filed against leaders of the PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on charges of violence, including destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channelâ€™s building and injuring then-SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo during the 2014 protest.An interim charge-sheet was filed submitted to the court yesterday.PTI chief Imran Khan, who was named as the chief suspect in the charge sheet, had already got bail. The charge-sheet includes a list of 14 witnesses and CCTV footage of the attack on the SSP.Earlier on January 17, the ATC granted bail to PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar in the same cases. The three PTI leaders are among at least 28 others that have been named in the cases. â€“Samaa

Story first published: 31st January 2018