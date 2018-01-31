Shah Mehmood Qureshi gets bail in PTV attack case

January 31, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been granted bail on Wednesday by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad in cases regarding attack on PTV and the Parliament during 2014 sit-in the federal capital.

The court ordered Qureshi to pay a surety bond worth Rs100,000. After which he was granted interim bail by ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand until February 08.

Several cases were filed against leaders of the PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on charges of violence, including destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channelâ€™s building and injuring then-SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo during the 2014 protest.

An interim charge-sheet was filed submitted to the court yesterday.

PTI chief Imran Khan, who was named as the chief suspect in the charge sheet, had already got bail. The charge-sheet includes a list of 14 witnesses and CCTV footage of the attack on the SSP.

Earlier on January 17, the ATC granted bail to PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar in the same cases. The three PTI leaders are among at least 28 others that have been named in the cases. â€“Samaa
Email This Post

Story first published: 31st January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Furious Imran loses his cool at party workers in Faisalabad

January 30, 2018 6:03 pm

Police given free hand in Asma murder case: PTI MNA Shaharyar Afridi

January 30, 2018 5:52 pm

Supreme Court serves notice to Nawaz Sharif once again

January 30, 2018 12:34 pm

Karachi’s mayor should be given powers: Imran Khan

January 28, 2018 4:10 pm

Do they have any right to oust me, asks Nawaz

January 27, 2018 5:40 pm

‘Blue-eyed boy’ was acquitted despite his confession: Maryam Nawaz

January 27, 2018 5:08 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 31 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 31 Jan 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 30 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 30 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 JAN 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 Jan 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 Jan 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.