SECP prohibits companies from donating cash to JuD, LeT, others

"The SECP hereby prohibits all companies from donating cash to the entities and individuals listed under the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) sanctions committee's list," said a notification issued by the SECP on Monday.Lashkar-eTayeba, Jamat-ul-Dawa, Tehrik Taliban Pakistan, Rabita Trust, and Maulana Fazlullah among others were also included in the banned list.The SECP has also warned that the Government of Pakistan has already prescribed penalty of up to Rs 10 million for non-compliance of sanctions regime being implemented through SROs under the UNSC Act, 1948.Speaking to SAMAA, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that JuD and its charity group was banned from collecting donations.On the other hand, the group's spokesman said that JuD would challenge the move in the courts. SAMAA

Story first published: 1st January 2018