SC’s Panama ruling spreading chaos in country, says Nawaz Sharif



KOT MOMIN: Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Saturday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of wasting the money donated for hospital into gambling.

Addressing a large public gathering in Kot Momin, he said the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s ruling in Panama Papers case has triggered chaos in the country.

“If there is chaos in the country, ask this judgment,” he thundered adding the nation has spurned this verdict by the top court of the country.

Referring to the public rally, he said, “This is a referendum against your (Supreme court) ruling.”

He added the ruling has caused global ridicule for Pakistan.

The journey of progress has slackened but Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is not to blame for this, he remarked.

Picking apart his political adversaries, he stressed the Ladla (favorite) will find no place to hide themselves.

Ridiculing the judges who disqualified him in Panama case, he addressed the people, “You elect, but they (judges) disqualify,” adding the public gathering is a referendum against these judges. –Samaa

Story first published: 6th January 2018