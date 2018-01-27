SC summons 12 media persons in Zainab murder case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued notices to 12 media persons to appear in-person in Zainab murder case for tomorrow (Sunday) at Supreme Court Branch Registry Lahore.

The media persons who have been summoned in-person, included Hameed Haroon, Shakeel ur Rehman, Rameeza, Fahad Hussain, I A Rehman, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Kamran Khan, Kashif Abbasi, Hamid Mir, Mian Amir Mehmood (BPA), Sarmad Ali ( APNS) and Zia Shahid (CPNE).

A three-member, bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, would hear the case with particular reference to some specific details, revealed by anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood in his TV show.

The Chief Justice, while taking notice of the TV show, had summoned Shahid Masood, who pointed out that Imran Ali, the accused in Zainab murderâ€™s case, allegedly had 37 bank accounts besides a network.

However, the State Bank of Pakistan and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have exposed the anchorâ€™s claim.

The SBP confirmed to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the case that the prime suspect did not maintain any bank accounts. The FIA also could not found any bank account, contrary to the claim of Shahid Masood.

Notices to Shahid Masood, Asma Hamid, Additional Advocate General Punjab, Inspector General Punjab, Inspector General Prisons, Punjab Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh, DIG Investigation Punjab Dr Naeem, Child Specialist Dr Muhammad Ashraf Tahir and DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), had already been issued.

On Friday, the apex court, however, issued a revised list, stating the instead of January 29, the instant matter will now be heard on January 28 at Lahore Registry. – Samaa

Story first published: 27th January 2018