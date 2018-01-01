SC accepts petitions challenging Election Act 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Monday admitted petitions challenging Election Act 2017 and issued notices to the defence and prosecution in reference to the case.

Multiple petitions were filed against the Election Act 2017 by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, Jamshed Dasti, and others. The appeals objected against an amendment to the law that permitted a disqualified politician to head a political party.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

The bench also rejected another petition for striking down a provision in the Election Act 2017. This provision mandates a new political party to provide verified thumb impression of 20,000 members to the Election Commission.

During the course of proceedings, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta one of the petitioners said it would be appropriate if the apex court issues notice in this case.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed him to file a case regarding issuance of notice and remarked that it was a political case and notice could not be served upon your request.

He advised Bhutta not to take the court lightly as it had to follow the rules.

The chief justice commented that parliament was the supreme body to formulate laws, and inquired about the rule under which its decisions could be nullified.

He asked the petitioner to give such examples in which the SC annulled the laws made by the parliament.

Bhutta requested the court to grant him some time to collect such details as he was not prepared properly because he was not in the town.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar rejected the request and told Bhutta that he was also out of city and arrived back last night.

He said he should have come after preparation as the date was already fixed, and remarked that the case would not be delayed.

The counsel for the National Party asked for time to prepare for the case, to which the chief justice disagreed and observed that the hearing would be held according to schedule.

“Don’t take the courts easy. The case will not be adjourned,” the court asserted.

Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer Farogh Naseem maintained that it was the citizens’ right to be governed by an honest person.

He said the Election Act was passed in Senate by a margin of only a single vote. Rejecting Naseem’s argument, the chief justice remarked that one vote was enough to pass a law.

Farogh Naseem said it was compulsory that a political party’s head should be Sadiq (truthful) and Ameen (trustworthy) as per Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the chief justice had earlier described the petitions as political in nature, and had rejected the appeal by one of the petitioners that asked the SC to issue a notice to the defence.

“We cannot issue a notice or nullify a law just because someone has filed a petition,” Justice Nisar had told the

prosecution. “You need to prepare a strong case to convince the court,” he added.

He remarked that the Parliament was supreme, as stated in Jahangir Tareen’s case.

There was no precedent of the Supreme Court nullifying a law passed by the Parliament, he said, adding that the court had to abide by the law.

He asked the petitioners to cite judgments wherein legislation had been declared void.

The PPP’s counsel Latif Khosa also presented his client’s case.

Concluding the hearing, the bench held that the petitions were maintainable and adjourned hearing of the case until

January 23. – APP

Story first published: 1st January 2018