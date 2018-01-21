SAMAA poll: Majority support Imran Khan’s anti-Parliament tirade

On Wednesday, during Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s rally Sheikh Rashid repeatedly cursed the parliament and announced his resignation from his National Assembly seat. Imran Khan said he would consider quitting the assemblies on the grounds that parliament had lost its utility in protecting people’s rights.
Khan, voicing his support for Rashid, had also "cursed" the parliament.
Khan was angry over Election Bill 2017, which paved the way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as the head of the ruling PML-N after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court in its July 28 verdict in Panama Papers case.
The next day, a National Assembly resolution condemned Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed's remarks. But Imran Khan justified and defended his slur.
On the issue, a plethora of comments were received in response to SAMAA’s social media poll, “Was Imran Khan right to curse the Parliament? – Yes or No”. The 77 per cent of voters supported Imran Khan, saying “Yes” while just 23 per cent said “No”.
Tweet
Story first published: 21st January 2018