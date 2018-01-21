SAMAA poll: Majority support Imran Khan’s anti-Parliament tirade

Khan, voicing his support for Rashid, had also "cursed" the parliament.Khan was angry over Election Bill 2017, which paved the way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as the head of the ruling PML-N after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court in its July 28 verdict in Panama Papers case.The next day, a National Assembly resolution condemned Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed's remarks. But Imran Khan justified and defended his slur.

