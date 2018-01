By: Samaa Web Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Shebaz Sharif held the press conference on Tuesday to announce the arrest of a man who killed little Zainab after sexual assault.

The viewers may see this sharp contrast in the perspective of Zainab murder case. The presser showed saddening contrasting scenes. There were furors of clapping and smiles even laughter on one hand.

And, on the other hand, it was Zainab’s father sitting all alone among all the 'merrymakers'.

Clapping for you, CM Sahib.

Watch.