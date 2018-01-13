Revolution happens with work, not lip service: PM Abbasi

January 13, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the revolution s brought about by the work, not just lip service.

He inaugurated National Incubation Centre in Peshawar today (Saturday).

The centre will provide financial assistance to people for starting their businesses.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that the center will prove to be a milestone in IT sector and for people of Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

PM Abbasi said, “Revolution is caused by work, not lip service. We will go forward only if we work. If not, we will go home.”

He said that business and job opportunities will be generated by bringing revolution in IT sector. For this, he sought cooperation of the provincial and the local governments.

He said it is responsibility of the government to provide broadband facility in every nook and cranny of the country. This, he said, will help the youth stand on their own feet and also steer the country out of the challenges of extremism.

Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said the country was lagging behind in the field of information technology and telecommunication when PML-N assumed power in 2013. Licenses of 3G and 4G were delayed for five years but after assuming power, we transparently issued licenses.

Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said it is the first government that not only conceptualized the projects but also completed them. He said we spread the network of motorways, added ten thousand megawatt of electricity to the system and signed gas agreements worth billions of dollars.

Meanwhile, addressing the ceremony Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman said the country's technology center is witnessing a revolution.

She said that 3G projects are being executed in far flung area which will be completed this year,

She recalled that in 2013 internet facility was available only in three percent areas. Today the broadband facility has reached thirty five percent areas of the country. –app/ Samaa
Story first published: 13th January 2018

 

