Renowned chef Zubaida Tariq passes away

KARACHI: Famed chef, cooking expert, and television personality Zubaida Tariq passed away Thursday night here in Karachi.

Pakistanâ€™s most popular celebrity chef Zubaida Tariq has passed away at the age of 72 due to a heart failure.

Born into an educated in family of Hyderabad Deccan in 1945, Zubaida was youngest of 9 siblings which include late playwright Fatima Surraya Bajiya and noted satirist Anwer Maqsood.

The family sailed to Karachi on September 18, 1948, immediately after the fall of the Hyderabad state, which was invaded by the Indian army on September 11, the day the Quaid-i-Azam died here.

Zubaida Tariq was famous for her handy culinary and housekeeping hints and gave credit of her skills to having grown up in a joint family.

According to Zubaida Apa’s family, her funeral prayers will be offered at Sultan Masjid DHA after Friday prayers.Samaa

Story first published: 5th January 2018