Police report finds Rao Anwar guilty of fake encounter

The report was prepared by a police committee, headed by Additional IGP Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, comprising DIG East Sultan Ali Khowaja and DIG South Azad Khan.According to our correspondent, the report says the so-called encounter was a one-sided and staged shooting in which Naqeebullah and three others were killed.In the report, Rao Anwar and his team has been held responsible.It says Mehsud and two others were picked from Sohrab Goth on January 3, although the other two were later released by Anwar and his squad, allegedly on the payment of a bribe.The police report said no bullet was fired from inside the house, where they were killed, however, a fake encounter was staged by the police team.Rao Anwar had claimed that Mehsud was a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant, but so far, no evidence has emerged. Mehsudâ€™s family also disputed Anwar's claim. â€“ Samaa

Story first published: 26th January 2018