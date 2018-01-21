Rao Anwar may be arrested

Rao Anwar was removed from his post as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir yesterday.The committee, headed by Additional IGP Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, comprises DIG East Sultan Ali Khowaja and DIG South Azad Khan.The committee has found that the South Waziristan youngster was killed in a staged encounter.The committee has also recommended that Anwar and Malik be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). A letter to this effect has been sent to the Interior Ministry.The enquiry committee, looking into the alleged murder of Mehsud, has submitted its initial report to Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) A.D. Khowaja. The committee continued its meeting for the third day today and discussed various aspects of the case.According to our correspondent, the committee has suggested arrest of Rao Anwar, besides transfer of two DSPs and 10 SHOs in Malir.Officials said the investigation is underway and will be concluded after speaking to Mehsud's family members who have showed their willingness to get the murder case registered.The committee will submit its report to IG Sindh today. - Samaa

Story first published: 21st January 2018