KARACHI: Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a Rangers personnel in Karachi on Monday, SAMAA reported.

The shooting took place in Landhi area of the city.

According to SSP Malir Adeel Chandio, a Rangers personnel and a policeman were injured in a firing incident. The two were rushed to hospital, where Rangers man succumbed to his wounds.

The deceased’s identity was not released to media.

Story first published: 29th January 2018