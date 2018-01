RAWALPINDI :Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with police and intelligence agencies carried out intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Lahore and DG Khan and apprehended eight suspect terrorists, including three unregistered Afghans.

Ammunition, explosive, prepared Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), detonators and weapons were also recovered, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here on Friday.APP

Story first published: 20th January 2018