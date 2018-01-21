Protesters demand justice for Naqeeb Ullah, Intizar Ahmed

KARACHI: Protest demonstrations were held in different cities, including Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta, Sunday demanding justice for two youths Naqeeb Ullah Mehsood and Intizar Ahmed killed in Karachi.
Naqeebullah Mehsood was killed by a police team in Karachi last week in a suspicious encounter whereas Intizar Ahmed was shot dead in Karachiâ€™s Defence Housing Authority by officials of Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC).
The Sindh government has requested Sindh High Court Chief Justice to appoint a sitting judge for judicial inquiry into Intizar Ahmedâ€™s murder.
On the other hand, a three-member committee has been tasked to investigate the killing of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud. â€“ Samaa
Story first published: 21st January 2018