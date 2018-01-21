Protesters demand justice for Naqeeb Ullah, Intizar Ahmed

Naqeebullah Mehsood was killed by a police team in Karachi last week in a suspicious encounter whereas Intizar Ahmed was shot dead in Karachiâ€™s Defence Housing Authority by officials of Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC).The Sindh government has requested Sindh High Court Chief Justice to appoint a sitting judge for judicial inquiry into Intizar Ahmedâ€™s murder.On the other hand, a three-member committee has been tasked to investigate the killing of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud. â€“ Samaa

Story first published: 21st January 2018