PPP will never endorse disrespecting Parliament: Bilawal Bhutto



KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that his party would never endorse disrespecting Parliament.

His remarks came shortly after Imran Khan, speaking at a protest rally jointly staged by opposition groups in Lahore, said he curses the parliament which has allowed a convicted person to become the head of a political party.

Khan was referring to the Election Act 2017 which paved way for Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as PML-N’s head.

“The #PPP respects Parliament and will always respect Parliament,” Bilawal said in a tweet.

“Cannot help the behaviour of others but will never endorse disrespecting Parliament,” he added.

Separately, opposition leader also criticized Imran Khan for his offensive remarks about the parliament.

“Imran Khan’s remarks show there is no difference between him and Nawaz Sharif,” he said, adding that the parliament cannot be blamed for a government’s failure.

Story first published: 17th January 2018