PPP will never endorse disrespecting Parliament: Bilawal Bhutto

January 17, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!


KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that his party would never endorse disrespecting Parliament.

His remarks came shortly after Imran Khan, speaking at a protest rally jointly staged by opposition groups in Lahore, said he curses the parliament which has allowed a convicted person to become the head of a political party.

Khan was referring to the Election Act 2017 which paved way for Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as PML-N’s head.

“The #PPP respects Parliament and will always respect Parliament,” Bilawal said in a tweet.

“Cannot help the behaviour of others but will never endorse disrespecting Parliament,” he added.
Separately, opposition leader also criticized Imran Khan for his offensive remarks about the parliament.

“Imran Khan’s remarks show there is no difference between him and Nawaz Sharif,” he said, adding that the parliament cannot be blamed for a government’s failure.


Email This Post

Story first published: 17th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Lahore rally shows people have rejected puppets: Marriyum

January 17, 2018 10:17 pm

Maryam hits back at joint opposition after lackluster Lahore show

January 17, 2018 8:20 pm

Cartoon – Sabir Nazar

January 17, 2018 8:14 pm

We can topple PML-N govt anytime, claims Zardari at PAT protest

January 17, 2018 6:49 pm

Sindh CM joins Twitter, thanks Bilawal Bhutto

January 17, 2018 12:19 pm

Will arch-foes – Zardari and Imran – share the stage at Qadri’s rally?

January 16, 2018 10:38 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 JAN 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 JAN 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 JAN 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 17 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 17 Jan 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.