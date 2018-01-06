Talking to media at the wedding ceremony of daughter of PPP senior leader Chaudhry Manzoor here, he said the PPP would contest election with the support of its workers.He said PPP did not want to derail the current government and it also wished the PML-N government to complete its tenure. "PPP is a democratic party and it can not harm democracy," he added.To a question, he said the PPP did not have a single MPA in Balochistan so the perception about the party that it was involved in Balochistan political crises, was wrong.To another question, he said the media did not show performance of the PPP in Sindh province."We are providing state-of-the-art medical facilities free of charge to the people", he added.He said the party leadership faced fake cases in the era of former dictators Zia ul Haq and Pervaiz Musharraf, adding that PPP leadership was never afraid of any case against it.Senior PPP leaders Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Aitezaz Ahsan and others were also present. - APP

Story first published: 6th January 2018