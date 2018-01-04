PPP to fight religious extremists: Asif Zardari

January 4, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will fight the religious extremists and not permit them to usurp political power in the name of religion, former President Asif Ali Zardari said in a message on the eve of 90th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto falling on Friday.

“I call upon the democracy loving people to rededicate themselves to this ideal and not permit religious extremists to usurp power in the name of religion,” he said.

Standing tall as a beacon of light and inspiration Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto awakened the people and gave them hope. He illumined the path for the coming generations. No one can rob him of his great achievements, he said.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto restored the nation’s confidence, lifted the spirits of the people and gave them the gifts of a unanimous democratic Constitution and a strengthened national defense. The Party will protect this legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at all costs, he said.

“On this day as we rededicate themselves to the political ideal Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Today we also pay homage to all those who laid down their lives and endured exile, torture and imprisonment in the cause of democracy and fighting against tyranny”.


