Police open straight fire on Kasur protesters; two die

The police firing triggered stampede in the area that turned into a flashpoint after protesters clash with the police personnel.The citizens are protesting outide the DCO Office against the incident involving the rape and murder of little seven-year old girl.Talking to Samaa, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kasur revealed one to two suspects may be involved in several cases of sexual molestation against the minor girls in the city.Making startling revelation, the RPO stated that the DNA and the modus operandi in all five cases of child sexual abuse are the same; hence, “There is a possibility that one or two persons may be involved in the crime.”He further stated that 12 rape cases were reported in 2017 in Kasur. However, the suspects involved in the rape of seven-year old Zainab, a resident of Rod Kot area of Kasur, will soon be apprehended.He stated that the family members of Zainab have provided the CCTV footage of the incident to the law enforcement agencies. He added that Zainab’s parents were in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.DPO Kasur said that Zainab is the eighth of children who were murdered after being raped.Police said the little girl was abducted while she was on her way to a tuition center on January 5; later, her body was found dumped on a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk four days after the kidnapping.The postmortem report confirmed that the minor was raped multiple times and strangled to death.When the incident took place, the ill-fated girl’s parents were in Saudi Arabia to to perform Umrah.Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken serious note of the incident and ordered inquiry.

Story first published: 10th January 2018