Police fail to arrest Rao Anwar as SC deadline nears end

January 29, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: A three-day deadline set by the Supreme Court to apprehend suspended police officer Rao Anwar over his alleged role in the extra-judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud is set to expire by midnight.

Police have failed to track down the whereabouts of absconding cop.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government issued a notification, suspending Rao Anwar and Malir SSP Investigation Malik Altaf from services.

Both officers have also been ordered to report to the Central Police Office (CPO).

On Sunday, Sindh IGP AD Khawaja wrote a letter to intelligence agencies, seeking their help to help arrest Rao Anwar.

The letter to intelligence agencies read that Rao Anwar reached Islamabad through a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on the morning of January 20 and that he attempted to flee to Dubai from Islamabad airport on January 23, but was barred by FIA Immigration officials.

The Sindh Home Department also wrote letters to the administrations of all four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in light of the pending arrest of Anwar and his team.


