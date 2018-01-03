Most pointed reaction by Khawaja Asif to Trump tweet



ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif launched the most scathing criticism against the United States in the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s Twitter outburst.

Taking resort to micro-blogging website, the foreign minister remarked the past has taught us the lesson to be discreet in the relations with the United States, adding, “You (US) are not happy with us. It is unfortunate.”

“But, we will no longer compromise on our esteem as a nation,” he stressed in his recent tweets.

He tweeted, “You (US) question as to what we have done so far.”

پوچھتے ھو کیا کیا؟ایک آمر نےفون کال پہ سر نڈر کیا،وطن کو بارود و خون سے نہلا یا افغانستان پر اپنے اڈوں سے تمھارے 57800 حملے،ہماری گزرگا ھوں سےتمھارا اسلحہ،بارود گیا،ہزاروں سویلین ،فو جی، بریگیڈیئر،جنرل، جواں سال لیفٹیننٹ آپکی چھیڑ ی جنگ کی بھینٹ چڑھ گئے 1/3 — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 3, 2018

Emotional Khawaja Asif said, “A dictator surrendered to you on just one your phone call, and, ultimately, our dear homeland was bathed in blood and explosives.”

He continued, “You (US) launched 57800 attacks on Afghanistan from airbases on our soil. You used our ports and roads to transport your weapons and ammunition.”

“Our thousands of civilians and soldiers including brigadiers, generals and young lieutenants lost their lives to a war that you waged,” he said.

جوآپ کادشمن،وہ ہمارا دشمن.

ہم نے گوانٹانامو بے کو بھر دیا. ہم آپ کی خدمت میں اتنے مگن ہوئے کہ پوری ملک کو دس سال تک لوڈشیڈنگ اور گیس شارٹیج کے حوالے کیا، معیشت برباد ہو گئی لیکن خواہش تھی آپ راضی رھیں، ہم نے لاکھوں ویزے پیش کئے

بلیک واٹر،ریمنڈ ڈیوس نیٹ ورک جگہ جگہ پھیل گئے2/3 — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 3, 2018

Khawaja Asif vents sentiments with sarcasm, “We considered your enemy as our own. We filled Guantanamo Bay to its capacity. We got ourselves busied with your service so much that we let our own country suffer from load shedding and gas shortage.”

“We saw our economy go to the wall. But, we had just one desire that you (US) are pleased with us,” he observed.

“We offered you millions of visas to the effect that contract killers of Blackwater including the likes of Raymond Davis spread to every nook and cranny of Pakistan,” he lamented.

4 سال سے

دھائیوں کا ملبہ صاف کر رھے ھیں۔ھما ری افواج بے مثال جنگ لڑ رھی ھے۔قربانیوں کی لا متنا ھی داستاں۔ماضی سکھاتا ھےامریکہ پہ اعتماد میں احتیاط۔ھما ری دہلیز پر اپنی ناکامی کا ملبہ نہ رکھو۔آپ خوش نھیں افسوس ھے ھمارے وقار پہ اب سمجھوتہ نھیں ھو گا 3/3 — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 3, 2018

Summing up his loaded reaction, Khawaja Asif pointed out, “We are clearing debris of decades for four years. Our security forces are fighting an exemplary battle with innumerable sacrifices.”

The foreign minister said in categorical term, “After all this, it is unfortunate that you (US) are not happy with Pakistan. But, there is going to be no more compromise on our national prestige.”

The FM warned the US not to attach blame of its own failures to Pakistan.

Pres Trump quoted figure of $33billion given to PAK over last 15yrs,he can hire a US based Audit firm on our expense to verify this figure & let the world know who is lying & deceiving.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 2, 2018

In an earlier tweet in response to Trump’s tweet, the FM suggested the US President to hire a US-based audit firm at Pakistan’s expense to verify the figure of $33 billion as he claimed the US gave in aid to Pakistan.

He said this is in order to know “who is lying and deceiving”. –Samaa

Story first published: 3rd January 2018