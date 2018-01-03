Most pointed reaction by Khawaja Asif to Trump tweet

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif launched the most scathing criticism against the United States in the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s Twitter outburst. 

Taking resort to micro-blogging website, the foreign minister remarked the past has taught us the lesson to be discreet in the relations with the United States, adding, “You (US) are not happy with us. It is unfortunate.”

“But, we will no longer compromise on our esteem as a nation,” he stressed in his recent tweets.

He tweeted, “You (US) question as to what we have done so far.”

Emotional Khawaja Asif said, “A dictator surrendered to you on just one your phone call, and, ultimately, our dear homeland was bathed in blood and explosives.”

He continued, “You (US) launched 57800 attacks on Afghanistan from airbases on our soil. You used our ports and roads to transport your weapons and ammunition.”

“Our thousands of civilians and soldiers including brigadiers, generals and young lieutenants lost their lives to a war that you waged,” he said.

Khawaja Asif vents sentiments with sarcasm, “We considered your enemy as our own. We filled Guantanamo Bay to its capacity. We got ourselves busied with your service so much that we let our own country suffer from load shedding and gas shortage.”

“We saw our economy go to the wall. But, we had just one desire that you (US) are pleased with us,” he observed.

“We offered you millions of visas to the effect that contract killers of Blackwater including the likes of Raymond Davis spread to every nook and cranny of Pakistan,” he lamented.

Summing up his loaded reaction, Khawaja Asif pointed out, “We are clearing debris of decades for four years. Our security forces are fighting an exemplary battle with innumerable sacrifices.”

The foreign minister said in categorical term, “After all this, it is unfortunate that you (US) are not happy with Pakistan. But, there is going to be no more compromise on our national prestige.”

The FM warned the US not to attach blame of its own failures to Pakistan.

In an earlier tweet in response to Trump’s tweet, the FM suggested the US President to hire a US-based audit firm at Pakistan’s expense to verify the figure of $33 billion as he claimed the US gave in aid to Pakistan.

He said this is in order to know “who is lying and deceiving”. –Samaa


