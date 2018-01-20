PML-N fulfills promise of ending load shedding : Abid Sher Ali

FAISALABAD :State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had made a promise to the nation to ensure uninterrupted power supply, which had been fulfilled.

He was addressing a public gathering at Al-Masoom Town after inaugurating roads, gas supply and sewerage projects in the area.

He said in 2013, when the PML-N came into power the country was facing 18 hour load-shedding of electricity, adding the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had the credit to fulfill this promise in addition to providing them with other basic amenities.

He criticized the joint opposition parties and said the opposition parties were continuously hatching conspiracies against the government by making venomous propaganda.

The state minster said the government was trying its optimum best to provide jobs to youth.

He also announced to continue serving the masses by initiating mega welfare projects throughout the country.

Later, talking to the media persons, the minster said handful opposition parties were hatching conspiracies not only against PML-N, but against the elected government. He said those conspiring against the elected government deserved public wrath and liable to be cursed.

He said Lahoreites had openly rejected the opposition who had come to demand the resignation of the elected government. He said Sheikh Rashid had not yet tendered his resignation, adding, “He will resign from assembly after January 31 so that by-elections can not be held in this constituency before general elections.”

He paid tribute to Lahoreites who had rejected the opposition parties who were trying to befool the masses. “They were actually scared of Nawaz Sharif’s return and were staging dramas to hoodwink the people,” he added.

He said Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was working hard to undertake mega development projects and Orange Line Train would be inaugurated during next month. He assured that the process of progress and prosperity would continue with the same pace.

He condemned those who were abusing the parliament elected by 200 million people of Pakistan. He said people would reject these elements through their vote in the next general elections as they were indirectly cursing them for voting against the opposition in 2013 elections. APP

Story first published: 20th January 2018