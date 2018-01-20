PM distributes health cards bearing photo of ousted PM Nawaz Sharif – Watch

January 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday distributed health cards of “Prime Minister’s National Health Program”.

The cards bore picture of ousted PM Nawaz Sharif and were distributed at an event in Bhakkar city of Punjab.



Interestingly, the official website of the program also mentions Nawaz Sharif as ‘Prime Minister’. It’s an evidence that the ruling party has not practically accepted the Supreme Court’s decision against its leader.

Separately, an advertisement of PML-N’s Punjab government also bears the picture of Nawaz Sharif on the health card.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan reacted to the issue on Twitter.

“Shameful! In no democracy in the world wld this be acceptable: A disqualified money launderer's face on a govt health card! Apart from using taxpayer money to project criminals, Sharif mafia destroying moral values of our youth:As if nothing wrong with corruption/money laundering,” he said.
