PM distributes health cards bearing photo of ousted PM Nawaz Sharif – Watch



Shameful! In no democracy in the world wld this be acceptable: A disqualified money launderer's face on a govt health card! Apart from using taxpayer money to project criminals, Sharif mafia destroying moral values of our youth:As if nothing wrong with corruption/money laundering pic.twitter.com/2B8KlnZ0Zb

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 20, 2018

The cards bore picture of ousted PM Nawaz Sharif and were distributed at an event in Bhakkar city of Punjab.Interestingly, the official website of the program also mentions Nawaz Sharif as ‘Prime Minister’. It’s an evidence that the ruling party has not practically accepted the Supreme Court’s decision against its leader.Separately, an advertisement of PML-N’s Punjab government also bears the picture of Nawaz Sharif on the health card.PTI Chairman Imran Khan reacted to the issue on Twitter.

Story first published: 20th January 2018