PM dispels rumours about any kind of NRO



ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday dispelled the rumours about any kind of National Reconciliation Order (NRO) and said there would be no such deal as the PML-N was not in favour of such a deal.

Rumours of a deal between the establishment and the PML-N leadership are echoing in the federal capital, however, the prime minister while dispelling these rumours, questioned those people who themselves signed the deal (NRO) were nowadays giving lecture on morality.

The NRO was a Pakistani law and not of the Saudi Arabian government, he added.

In an interview with a private television channel, the prime minister said he did not understand why rumours were being spread about the recent visits of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia.

They were on routine private visits to Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah, he said and added that both the brothers had lived there for eight years and had relations. “It is not a proper way to spread such kind of rumours,” he added.

About the government’s reaction to the recent statement of US President Donald Trump against Pakistan, the prime minister said the National Security Committee (NSC) debated the issue in detail and gave a response, while the federal cabinet also gave its reaction and endorsed the NSC reaction in that regard.

The prime minister said he was representing a government and believed that there should be no individual response to such issues. Trump’s tweet was individual and tweets had no value as for as relations between two countries were concerned, he added.

Prime Minister Abbasi said Pakistan had fought the war against terrorism not only for itself but also for the entire world and had given a lot of sacrifices in that war. He said many of the countries had supported Pakistan in that regard, adding “We have given response to such kinds of allegations at all forums.”

He said attacks inside Pakistan were being perpetrated from the Afghan soil and it wanted a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, besides it was ready to play its role in that regard, the prime minister said. Now the world should come forward to bring stability to the war-torn country, he added.

To a question about any tension between the government and the establishment, the prime minister said everyone had fears from the establishment, adding that he was a representative of the PML-N and his job was to complete affairs of the government, give stability to politics, hold on time transparent election so that the next government took power and democratic journey continued.

To a question, the prime minister said the government was trying its best to perform and came up to expectations of the people, adding that a lot of development projects in energy sector and infrastructure had been completed, while some projects were near to completion.

About toeing the policy of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said, he was sitting as prime minister of the PML-N and those criticizing him should at least tell the people how many projects they completed during their tenure, while he would tell them the projects completed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his government.

The prime minister said tenure of the present government would complete in June and the PML-N government would go to the next polls on the basis of its performance.

He said a record number of development work had been carried out by the present government during the last four and a half years.

About the Senate polls, the prime minister said he had no such information that Senate election were not being held. – APP

Story first published: 5th January 2018