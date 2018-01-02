PM calls cabinet meeting to discuss Trump’s tweet

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the disparaging tweet pertaining to Pakistan by US President Donald Trump.Â 

The federal cabinet will put their heads together to take stock of the current situation pertaining to the national security of Pakistan.

Other national matters of particular importance are also expected to be discussed by the prime minister and members of his federal cabinet.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called a meeting of the National Security Committee on Wednesday following Donald Trump’s tweet in which he slammed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists in safe havens throughout the country and said that the United States had ‘foolishly’ given Pakistan $33 billion in aid during the last 15 years.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” tweeted the American president.

Trump’s tweet caused an uproar in Pakistan as lawmakers from around the country condemned the invective of the US President aimed at Pakistan.

While others saw Trump’s tweet aimed at blaming Pakistan for the United States’ failures in Afghanistan, others rejected his ‘Do More’ demand and said that it was time for Pakistan to put its national integrity before aid.


