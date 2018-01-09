NEWS DESK: After reports that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi advised Balochistan CM Sanaullah Zehri on Tuesday to step down amid the ongoing political crisis in the provincial assembly, the spokesperson for the CM said that the news was untrue.

Earlier, it was reported that the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) expressed dismay over the no-confidence motion tabled against CM Zehri while the PM suggested that Zehri should step down. He reportedly passed on this advice from PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif. However, the spokesperson Jan Achakzai said that no such advice came from the PML-N leadership. “The CM is positive that the no-confidence vote will not be successful,” he said.

Also read:Â PM arrives in Quetta to save Zehri government

The PM had arrived in Quetta Monday evening in a bid to defeat an anti-trust motion tabled against the CM in the Balochistan Assembly. The voting for the no-trust motion will take place in the provincial assembly on Tuesday. Abbasi was expected to try to address the grievances of his partyâ€™s MPAs who have decided to vote in favor of the resolution against CM Zehri.

Story first published: 9th January 2018